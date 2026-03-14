Danao raises flooding, road issues with DPWH

THE Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) 7 and Danao City officials held a clarificatory meeting to align infrastructure projects with the City Government’s priorities.

The meeting focused on key initiatives, including proposed slope protection projects in Barangays Guinacot and Suba.

During the meeting, DPWH officials outlined the program design, clarified the scope of the proposed projects and provided updates on budget allocations.

Officials said funding requirements have been identified, but the implementation timeline will depend on approval from the agency’s Central Office.

The meeting, held at the DPWH 5th District Engineering Office, was attended by DPWH 7 Director Simon Arias, district engineers and technical personnel, along with city officials.

Mayor Ramon “Nito” Durano called for the clarificatory meeting following a March 10 site inspection of the proposed projects’ technical aspects.

In an earlier coordination meeting in February, Durano stressed that all DPWH projects in Danao City must be coordinated with the city government, including a review of the program of works to ensure alignment with the City Engineering Office’s direction.

Durano earlier declined to issue a permit for a road rehabilitation project in 2025 that the City deemed still serviceable. Instead, he asked the Office of the President to prioritize projects addressing more urgent needs.

Aims

A joint inspection was later conducted with DPWH, the City Planning Office and the City Engineering Office to assess site conditions and review the program of works. The inspection also covered the proposed slope protection projects in Guinacot and Suba.

City officials said the coordination aims to ensure that infrastructure investments reflect local priorities while maximizing the use of public funds for community safety and welfare.

Other concerns raised during the meeting included recurring flooding along the Sabang–Canlingo area, maintenance issues involving solar street lights and the need to declog drainage along national roads, particularly in Barangay Looc.

Officials also discussed establishing discipline zones along national roads and strengthening monitoring of contractors to ensure construction materials are properly cleared to maintain road safety and order. / DPC