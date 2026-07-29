Danao ramps up infrastructure drive

DANAO City is accelerating infrastructure and investment projects while targeting first-class city status, Mayor Ramon “Nito” Durano III said on Tuesday, citing higher local revenues, major public works and continued expansion by private investors despite economic headwinds and last year’s Typhoon Tino.

In his State of the City Address on July 28, 2026, Durano said the City completed 99 projects during the first year of the current administration, while 14 more are under construction and another 21 are set to begin.

“Despite the crises, we stayed the course under our Five-Point Connectivity Agenda. Our goal is to further develop Danao City and, above all, improve the lives of every Danawanon,” Durano said.

The mayor said the city remained focused on rebuilding after Typhoon Tino, which damaged 14 barangays, flooded city hall and destroyed roads, bridges and flood control structures. He said Danao has expanded disaster preparedness programs, including barangay emergency response teams, regular drainage declogging and river rehabilitation, while coordinating with the Department of Public Works and Highways to restore damaged national infrastructure.

Among the city’s flagship projects, Durano said a new eco-friendly smart public market is 80 percent complete and is expected to open in the first quarter of 2027. The city is also upgrading its waterworks system to improve water supply and service reliability, while a new bridge linking Barangays Guinacot and Taboc is scheduled for construction with support from the Cebu provincial government.

The city has also sought national funding for a sports complex and convention center, a solid waste management facility, reclamation projects for commercial and industrial estates, and the rehabilitation of infrastructure damaged by Typhoon Tino, Durano said.

CLUP

To support long-term growth, Durano said Danao recently approved its Comprehensive Land Use Plan, a key requirement sought by prospective investors, while local revenue collections rose by an average of seven percent through more efficient tax collection.

“Our positive outlook is anchored on our approved Comprehensive Land Use Plan. This will allow us to maximize Danao City’s economic potential as we work toward becoming a first-class city,” he said.

Durano said the city continues to attract investments from existing locators, with Japanese manufacturer MinebeaMitsumi expanding its operations and Jollibee Group opening its largest logistics hub in Danao. Residential developer Casa Mira is also building a mixed-use community with commercial components.

Nomination

The city has also been nominated for a national business-friendly city award after being endorsed by the Cebu Chamber of Commerce and Industry, he said.

“Leadership is about building meaningful connections and seizing greater opportunities,” Durano said. “Danao is moving towards becoming a more connected, resilient and opportunity-driven city.”/ KOC