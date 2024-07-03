Danao to host adventure bike race on challenging trails

DANAO City will be launching its 1st Grind Fest 100 two-person team adventure sport tourism bike race on August 24, 2024, and it is going to be one of the most challenging trails yet.

This was what Ramon Durano VI, officer-in-charge of the Danao City Investment and Promotion Center (DCIPC), said during a press conference on Tuesday, July 2, 2024.

The race will be less technical due to the involvement of barangay officials, but the “grind” starts at braving the many hills that characterize the natural landscape of Danao.

“This race [well] it’s not technical per say because we’ll be using barangay roles so it will be easy for cyclists...So, as you saw in the face profile, most of the time, we’ll be climbing hills because Danao is really known for its hills so that’s why we called it…the Grand Fest. Because most of the time, 80 percent of the time we’ll be climbing those hills,” he said.

Not only will the natural beauty of Danao be celebrated, Danao City is also ready to showcase the event around the world. The cycling race competition will be open to cyclists from inside and outside the country who are enthusiastic about cycling and are ready to take the challenge.

Councilor Carmen Remedios Durano said the primary aim of the grind fest is to promote adventure sport tourism.

“By hosting the Danao City Grind Fest 100, we aim to boost local tourism and economy by attracting visitors from various regions, highlighting the potential of Danao City as a premier destination for adventurous sports and to foster a sense of community and pride among residents,” the councilor said.

She added that the event intends to celebrate Danao City's natural beauty, promote a healthy lifestyle, and build a sense of community among participants and spectators alike.

The local government of Danao City has been preparing for the upcoming event and has already identified their aid stations for the different categories available and will be putting up signs for the riders not to get lost in track.

The LGU also released a GPX file compatible with smartwatches and smartphones that are available on the Danao City government's Facebook page to help cyclists train before the race.

There will be 10 categories.

Prizes will range from P5,000 to P50,000.

The registration will begin on July 8, 2024, Monday, and will cost P3,000 for the participants of the 100 km trail and P2,500 for the participants of either the 60 km or 70 km trail. Registration and payments will be done online.

When asked about any other expected sporting events this year, the City Administrator, Oscar D. Rodriguez Jr., said that there is a barangay-based sport currently being integrated into Danao's sports adventure tourism.

He also assured that this is just the first of many sporting events to be held in Danao.

Danao City Mayor Thomas Mark Durano added that a motorsports event will kick off during the Fiesta in September.

The upcoming two-man cycling race competition will be an opening for the host's movement for tourism and environmental advocacy that aims to facilitate and organize more sporting events in the future. (Eva Joy Bugas/UP Cebu intern and Althea Penetrante/UP Tacloban intern)