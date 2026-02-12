Danao unveils ‘smart city’ shift

DANAO City unveiled a transition from an industrial hub to a smart commercial center, anchored by a P160-million waterworks expansion, during the Danao City Investment Forum (DCIF) held Thursday, Feb. 12, 2026, at the Provincial Capitol.

Mayor Ramon “Nito” D. Durano III, who led the forum, themed “Moving Forward,” announced the approval of a P160-million expansion of the city’s waterworks system to support growing industries.

City Planning and Development Officer Ramon Gorre outlined the city’s vision for 2026, which rests on three development pillars: Resiliency, Digitalization, and Sustainability.

Infrastructure and Resiliency. The resiliency program prioritizes disaster-resilient infrastructure, specifically the rehabilitation of “Depensa,” the city’s flood mitigation structure. The facility, which had operated for decades, was damaged by typhoon Tino on Nov. 4, 2025. Construction of the flood mitigation structure in Barangay Poblacion and Tuburan Sur will begin this year, funded from the city’s development fund for P13 million.

The City is also shifting its strategy toward bridge and connectivity projects to reduce the need for repetitive repairs on critical disaster risk reduction structures.

This infrastructure push aims to support commercial expansion and investment empowerment.

Digitalization. To modernize governance, the “Digitalize Danao” program will implement a smart city roadmap. This includes installing 56 free Wi-Fi access points across 26 of the city’s 42 barangays, supported by nine multi-access towers. The city is also enhancing e-governance through a partnership with GCash and new online feedback mechanisms.

Sustainable Danao. Highlighting its commitment to a zero-carbon future, Danao City said it is the only local government unit in Cebu selected for a strategic partnership with Yokohama, Japan.

Sustainability efforts include the “Smart Merkado,” a market modernization project powered by renewable solar energy. Additionally, the government launched “Project Nurture,” a mangrove planting initiative ensuring environmental protection remains a priority alongside progress.

Tourism boost. Under the “Sidlak Danao” initiative, the City will develop a new viewing deck and campsite at Mt. Manghilao. Funded by the “Green Green Green” program of the Department of Budget and Management, the project aims to improve public open spaces.

As the city pursues these initiatives, Durano emphasized the administration’s collective approach.

“Together with the people of Danao, we move forward with purpose, transparency, and unity,” Durano said. / Jean Llaneta, Bipsu intern