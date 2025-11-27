Daniel Padilla on coffee, coming back to Cebu

Fresh from Manila, the actor shared that he has always felt a connection with Cebu, especially when the province is recovering from calamities.

“I come from Tacloban, so I know what it’s like to go through a major storm,” he said, recalling his experience during Typhoon Yolanda. “When I saw what Cebu went through after the typhoon and the earthquake, I felt grateful and proud to be invited here. I get more excited when the event involves helping people.”

Padilla said he values work that carries meaning beyond the spotlight.

“It’s different when everything you do has a purpose,” he said echoing the statement of NIkki San Juan, brand owner. “Having a business is one thing, but it’s even more meaningful when there’s real generosity involved — especially when we are in a position to help.”

During a casual conversation with the media, he reflected on why these efforts matter to him. Padilla said he takes pride in projects that allow him to give back.

“These are the things I’m genuinely proud of,” he said. “These are the things I don’t mind bragging about.”

The actor also shared a lighter moment when asked which coffee flavor he would be if he were on a menu.

“Probably caramel,” he replied with a laugh. “Something light, just suave.”

Padilla’s visit is timely as Cebu continues to rebuild following recent disasters, and with the launching of the campaign, “Your Holiday Wish, Granted.”

The initiative aims to grant wishes for both individuals and communities this Christmas season, with its initial phase dedicated to survivors of Typhoon Tino. His presence offered a reminder that public figures can make a meaningful impact not only on screen but also among communities working to recover.