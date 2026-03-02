Daniela leaves GMA, gets emotional

ACTRESS-SINGER Rita Daniela became emotional during her press conference with Viva Artists Agency (VAA) on Feb. 25, 2026.

This followed her contract signing with Viva, which will now manage her showbiz career after her departure from GMA.

“I really just want to explore new opportunities po talaga because we all know that Viva has a lot of platforms right now and siyempre, they produce concerts, they have musicals, they do series, which is I heard, Viva Movie Box and Viva One. And I would really really love to try them all,” she said.

Daniela admitted that the decision was not easy, as she spent 20 years with GMA, which discovered at age 10 when she won “Popstar Kids.”

Her former hit afternoon series, “My Special Tatay,” was also mentioned during the press conference, prompting her to tear up. She clarified that she properly informed GMA of her decision and remains open to doing projects with the network if given the opportunity. / TRC S