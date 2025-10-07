Dante rises above field in Sugbu tilt

TESSIE Dante grabbed the spotlight in the Sugbuanon Bowlers United (SugBU) Sunday Shootout as she claimed the Bowler of the Week title on Sunday, Oct. 5, 2025, at the SM Seaside Cebu Bowling & Leisure Center.

Dante, competing out of Division C, stunned the field with a commanding 225 in the final shootout, outclassing fellow Division C contender Frenzy Williams (164) and Division A champion Terence “TBonz” Williams (155).

Dante’s performance capped off a dominant run that began earlier in the day, when she posted a four-game aggregate score of 794 to top the Mixed Division B & C.

The shootout featured a rare couple’s clash between husband and wife TBonz and Frenzy Williams, but it was Dante who stole the show, delivering a poised and powerful game that left no doubt about her place atop the leaderboard.

In the qualifying rounds, TBonz Williams led a tightly packed Division A field with an 808 aggregate, edging out Edgar Marshall “Egay” Alqueza (763), Ivan “Aui” Padawan (761), and a pair of bowlers tied at 760 — Nestor Ranido and Luther Tapaya.

TBonz’s consistency and control earned him a spot in the shootout, but he couldn’t match Dante’s fire in the final showdown.

The Mixed Division B & C saw Dante rise above a competitive group, with Frenzy Williams finishing second at 713, followed closely by Division B players Dory Enoveso (710), John Zamora (680), and Mabin Villamin (676).

Dante’s triumph is a testament to the resilience of Cebuanos in the face of adversity, coming less than a week after Cebu was struck by a magnitude 6.9 earthquake on Sept. 30.

Her victory symbolized the community’s determination to rise above challenges and keep the spirit of competition alive. / SUNSTAR CEBU SPORTS