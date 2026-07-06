Dante rules June tourney

TESSIE Dante defeated Jomar Jumapao, 210-204, in the championship match to capture the Sugbuanon Bowlers United (SugBU) Bowler of the Month title for June on Sunday, July 5, 2026, at the SM Seaside City Cebu Bowling Center.

Dante and Jumapao advanced to the final after emerging as the top two bowlers in the semifinal round, where Jumapao led the field with a 207 and Dante followed with a 178.

Rene Ceniza placed third after rolling a 169, while Dory Enoveso finished fourth with 168. Matt Zamora settled for fifth with 157 and Vivian Padawan wound up sixth with 139.

The six semifinalists earned their spots by finishing in the top two of their respective divisions during the five-game elimination round.

Jumapao topped Division A with a five-game total of 961, ahead of Ceniza’s 931. In Division B, Padawan led the qualifiers with 939, followed by Dante with 897. Enoveso paced Division C with 872, while Zamora secured the second qualifying berth with 770.

Dante completed her title run by overcoming Jumapao in the final, capping a steady climb from a second-place finish in the Division B eliminations to the tournament championship. / PR