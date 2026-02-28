Dantes denies comment, accepts netizen’s apology

DINGDONG DANTES denied making a comment about Vice President Sara Duterte’s reported plan to run for president in 2028.

On Facebook, the Kapuso Primetime King shared a screenshot of a post circulating online that claimed to quote him reacting to Sara’s possible candidacy.

“Dingdong Dantes said! Nakakatakot pag nanalo si VP Sara. Nakikita ko sa kanya ang tapang talino at abilidad na may kakayahang mamuno gaya ng kanyang ama,” the post read.

In his caption, Dingdong clarified: “Hindi ko ’to sinabi.”

The post has since been taken down, and the netizen involved apologized to the actor.

“Apology accepted. Nawa’y maging mas mapanuri po tayong lahat, lalo na sa misinformation at disinformation… at sa bawat diskurso, piliin sana natin ang respeto sa kapwa Pilipino. Peace!” Dingdong wrote. / TRC S