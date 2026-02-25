Dantes reacts to Aragon controversy

KAPUSO Primetime King Dingdong Dantes was among those who reacted to the controversy involving Alvin Aragon.

The issue stemmed from Alvin comparing himself to actors Paolo Contis and Aljur Abrenica, whom he described as womanizers.

“I just thought, Paolo Contis, because there are issues with women, including Aljur, you are very angry because they did not become okay husbands. Now, there is a person who did okay to a wife, you are still bashing them?!” Alvin said.

Dingdong did not issue a direct statement but posted a photo of the cartoon character Bob Belcher covering his face with his hand — a gesture many interpreted as disapproval.

Actress Meg Imperial also commented, saying, “Oh my gosh! He made it sound like he was perfect.” / TRC