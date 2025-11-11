Dark hues, bold muses: Inside Bezza Wear's latest

All eyes were on the runway as a lineup of fierce looks gave new form to dark glamour. Lace, leather and sheer layers ruled the scene as model and designer Claudia Bezza Yeung unveiled her capsule collection at the opening of LE BAR and LE COIFFEUR in Bonifacio District, F. Cabahug St., Cebu City, on Oct. 25, 2025.

The collection was a study in contrasts amid low lights, clinking glasses and soft smoke. Bezza’s designs carried her signature modern ease that created silhouettes that moved effortlessly between strength and sensuality. The play of length and flow, from sweeping hems that grazed the floor to sharply cut pieces that revealed just enough, has long been a hallmark of Bezza Wear.