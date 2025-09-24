Davao band Cerise bring neo-funk to Cebu

Neo-funk

Cerise calls its music “neo-funk,” blending funk, soul and eccentric jazz. Influences range from Hiatus Kaiyote and Thundercat to Stevie Wonder and Michael Jackson. Personal histories deepen the mix: Jed’s gospel background, Siobhan’s years in orchestras and school musicals, and Nino’s Latin-funk upbringing.

Songs often start with a spark — a lyric from Siobhan’s notebook of poems, or a bassline from Jed — then grow through repeated jams until they take shape. Lyrics are pieced together from poems and fragments, resulting in songs that feel more like a patchwork of ideas than a linear story.

Cebu visit

Before the festival, Cerise played Fiddler’s, their first show before an entirely new audience. The crowd sang along to covers and bobbed to originals, giving the band a confidence boost they said Davao rarely provides.

At September Fever, Siobhan nearly lost her voice due to a chest infection. “With a lot of salabat, water and medicine, she managed to pull through, and we’re so grateful we did because the reception was incredible,” the band shared.

Unity Coffee’s massive yet homey vibe also left an impression. “We left Davao wishing we had a space like that where artists could gather and grow together,” the band said. They praised fellow performers Sauf for dreamy chemistry and Honeydrop for technical prowess, saying they hope to collaborate in the future.

One moment stood out: the front row was filled with women. “For a female-fronted band, that felt comforting, validating and moving,” they said. “It reminded us that femininity is strength — softness is power, and honesty creates connection.”

Band hustle

Despite nine years together, producing music independently remains the band’s biggest challenge. Live shows come easily, but recording and releasing tracks is tougher. They write, record, mix and design merch themselves while juggling jobs, school and family responsibilities. Every finished track, they said, feels like a small miracle.

An album is on the horizon, documenting years of lineup shifts and persistence. After its release, the band dreams of touring Asia. Each member also runs a business, balancing music with daily commitments — a struggle that has shaped their sound and turned every song into a victory.

In the end, Cerise’s music is built on one belief: honesty makes a better groove than pretense ever could. During their Cebu visit, that groove landed — a quiet revolution in cherry red, inviting the crowd to sway, sigh and sing along.