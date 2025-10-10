Davao quake rattles Cebu

TEN days after the magnitude 6.9 earthquake shook Cebu on Tuesday, Sept. 30, 2025, residents, students and workers in the province felt another tremor on Friday morning. This tremor, however, originated off the coast of Manay town, Davao Oriental, around 9:43 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 10.

The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) issued a tsunami warning following the tremor, which was felt at Intensity 5 in Davao City and originated along the Philippine Trench, officials said. The Philippine National Police (PNP) immediately activated its emergency response, with its acting chief directing police units to mobilize and assist affected communities.

What happened

A magnitude 7.4 earthquake struck offshore, 44 kilometers northeast of Manay, with a depth of 20 kilometers. The shaking was felt strongly across Mindanao, with Davao City reporting Intensity 5. In the Visayas, Cebu experienced Instrumental Intensity 4, a level strong enough to jolt a province where a magnitude 6.9 quake had killed 74 people just over a week prior.

Phivolcs immediately issued a tsunami warning, recommending the evacuation of coastal communities in Davao Oriental, Dinagat Islands, Surigao del Norte, Surigao del Sur, Leyte, Southern Leyte and Eastern Samar.

By 1:43 p.m., the agency lifted the warning after a sea level station in Tandag, Surigao del Sur, recorded only a minor 30-centimeter wave. “With this, any effects due to the tsunami warning have largely passed,” Phivolcs said in a statement.

The science behind the tremor

According to Phivolcs Director Dr. Teresito Bacolcol, the earthquake originated along the Philippine Trench, a major undersea fault line known for generating powerful seismic events. He stressed that the fault responsible for the quake “is not new and has long been identified as a potential source of major seismic activity.”

Bacolcol clarified that the tremor was not geologically connected to the recent earthquakes in Cebu or Luzon, describing them as “coincidental occurrences within the Philippine archipelago’s active seismic zones.” He noted that the Manay quake’s epicenter was farther offshore and deeper than the Sept. 30 earthquake off Bogo City, Cebu. “This means the shaking was felt over a wider area but with generally less intense ground motion on land,” he explained.

The human and structural cost

The quake claimed its first victims in Mindanao. As of Friday afternoon, the Provincial Government of Davao Oriental had confirmed two deaths in Mati City. Earlier, reports from Davao City stated that an 80-year-old man died after a wall collapsed on him.

Initial assessments revealed significant disruption. PNP Public Information Office chief Brigadier General Randulf Tuaño confirmed that “power interruptions and intermittent communication lines were being experienced in the affected areas, particularly in the Davao and Caraga regions.” He also reported critical infrastructure damage, stating that Magsaysay Bridge in Butuan City, Agusan del Norte was impassable.

In Cebu, the tremor’s impact was largely psychological but also physical. A total of 70 students from various schools in Mandaue City required medical attention after experiencing difficulty of breathing, dizziness, hyperventilation, loss of consciousness, and panic attacks.

The earthquake also prompted a wave of class suspensions across dozens of local government units in Cebu Province to allow for structural integrity inspections. It also caused new damage to heritage structures in southern Cebu, with cracks appearing on the facade of the Archdiocesan Shrine of Patrocinio de Maria Santisima in Boljoon and authorities in Malabuyoc cordoning off the bell tower of the San Nicolas de Tolentino Parish.

How the government responded

The National Government mounted a swift and comprehensive response. President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. directed all concerned agencies to assess the situation and ensure public safety. In a direct address to residents, he urged caution and cooperation.

“To our kababayans in the affected regions, please stay alert and calm. Move to higher ground and stay away from the shore until authorities declare it safe,” Marcos said. “Follow all instructions from your local disaster councils and barangay officials. Your safety is our top priority.”

The PNP activated its emergency protocols nationwide. Acting PNP chief Lt. Gen. Jose Melencio Nartatez Jr. said police personnel were instructed to “inspect buildings, roads, and other infrastructure for damage and identify areas that need urgent attention.” He assured the public of the police force’s readiness, stating, “The PNP remains fully committed to helping affected communities and ensuring the safety and security of all residents during this critical time.”

What to watch for

In the coming days, authorities will continue to assess the full extent of the damage. Bacolcol advised residents “to inspect structures, particularly poorly built edifices that may have sustained damage,” as aftershocks remain a possibility.

For Cebu, the event highlights ongoing concerns about disaster preparedness. Following the tremor, Director Roy Buenafe of the Department of Labor and Employment 7 was seen conducting an inspection at Cebu IT Park. His presence underscored the agency’s ongoing investigation into several business process outsourcing firms that allegedly violated occupational safety standards during the Sept. 30 quake.

The recent earthquakes serve as a stark reminder of the Philippines’ vulnerability as it sits along the seismically active Pacific Ring of Fire, testing both its infrastructure and its people’s resilience. / TPM, JJL, EHP, ABC, PNA, SUNSTAR DAVAO