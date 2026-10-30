David Licauco confronts distracted media during press conference

DAVID LICAUCO could not hide his disappointment during the media conference in Pasig for the Philippine adaptation of “Fight for My Way,” calling out members of the press who kept using their phones instead of listening to his answers.

At the time, the actor was talking about his favorite school scenes with McCoy de Leon in the upcoming series.

“It feels so nice to look back on your high school days, when you were a little more carefree. You didn’t have to think about what you were going to do the next day. Unlike now, I think about what I have to do tomorrow,” David said.

“I’m sure you all want to go home already. You’re not even listening. Everyone’s on their phones, right? So, yeah. I just miss those high school days when we didn’t have cellphones. Using cellphones was prohibited,” the actor added, addressing the members of the media.

Joining him at the press conference on Tuesday, Oct. 27, were his co-stars McCoy, Aubrey Caraan and Ashtine Olviga, along with director Crisanto B. Aquino.

“Fight for My Way” will premiere on Viva One on Nov. 20, 2026. / TRC S