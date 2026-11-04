David Licauco initially ‘intimidating’

This was the first impression of David Licauco’s leading lady, Ashtine Olviga, of the actor.

The two will be paired for the first time in the Philippine adaptation of the 2017 Korean drama “Fight for My Way,” which will be available on streaming platform Viva One.

“I was a bit intimidated by him at first because he was quiet and didn’t smile at all. But eventually, his playful and mischievous side came out,” the actress said during their grand media conference, as reported by Bandera Inquirer.

David also shared his side, saying, “I’m really shy and, more often than not, I’d rather keep to myself. When Ashtine and I first met for the look test, she made me realize that I wasn’t smiling because she told me, ‘Come on, smile.’

“So, there. It made me relax a bit. But smiling all the time makes my jaw hurt,” the Kapuso actor joked.

Aside from David and Ashtine, McCoy de Leon and Aubrey Caraan will also star in “Fight for My Way.’’ / TRC