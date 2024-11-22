David Santisima also set to see action in Japan

ANOTHER Santisima is seeing action in Japan.

Following in the footsteps of his older brothers Jeo and Alex, David Santisima will be fighting an eight-rounder against Japanese-South Korean Young Doo Choi on Dec. 22, 2024, at the Sangyo Shinko Center in Akashi.

David is quickly rising in just his second year as a pro. He made his professional debut last year with a first-round stoppage of Elizer Ambon in Gen. Santos City.

David has proven he’s ready for the next stage of his career after easily beating veterans Ryan Rey Ponteras and Ponciano Remandiman, both of whom he knocked out in two rounds.

David is one of the four Santisima siblings who are current pro boxers. His brother Jeo is a former world title challenger, Alex is the World Boxing Foundation Australasian super-bantamweight champion and the youngest Gabriel is currently undefeated in seven fights.

The 30-year-old Choi won his first five fights before suffering his first career loss last year to Seira Kishida by unanimous decision in Japan.

Choi bounced back from that defeat with a second-round stoppage of Kohei Hammamoto last June 30.

David, who trains with his brothers under the tutelage of Michael Domingo, is 6-0 with five knockouts, while Choi is 6-1 also with five knockouts. / EKA