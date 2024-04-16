Davies Paint routs Lightstrong

DAVIES Paint logged its first win of the tournament after routing the Lightstrong AAC Blocks, 72-52, in the Cebu Architects Basketball Club 6th Corporate Cup on April 14, 2024 at the Benedicto College gym.

Davies Paint got off to a fantastic start as they erected a 22-11 lead after the first. However, Lightstrong came close and trimmed the deficit to six, 45-39, heading to the last 10 minutes of action. However, Davies Paint recovered and uncorked a 13-4 run early in the fourth to build a 15-point lead and never looked back.

Miguel Cenabre had 25 points, six assists, and five rebounds for Davies, while Zach Go had 16 points, seven assists, and four rebounds. Euman Neri added 10 points.

In other games, Landlite clobbered Buildrite, 83-69. The game was close in the third, but Landlite began separating itself from its opponents late in that stretch, establishing a 63-53 lead heading to the fourth. Anthony Bajenting had 23 points and six rebounds for Landlite.

Lastly, Modern Windows bested Boysen Paint, 66-62. Justin Aspacio scored 22 points for the winning side. Kimkim Rebosura had 15 markers, while Darren Morandante chipped in 10 points and six assists. / JNP