Davies Paints, Landlite make 6th Corporate Cup semifinals

Davies Paints and Landlite moved on to the semifinals of the Cebu Architects Basketball Club 6th Corporate Cup after soundly defeating their respective opponents in the quarterfinals on June 9, 2024 at the Benedicto College gym.

Davies booted out Lightstrong AAC, 70-53, thanks to a balanced scoring attack that saw four players reach double-figures. John Buhawe had 18 points and 13 rebounds, while Miguel Cenabre had 17 points, seven boards, seven assists, and two steals. Zach Go pitched in 11 points and four dimes.

In the other quarterfinal match, Landlite outhustled Buildrite, 71-63. Anthony Bajenting led the way for the winning side with 21 points, while Joseph Gerundio added 15.

Landlite will match up against Modern Windows, while Davies will battle Boysen Paint in the semifinals set for June 23. Both games will be winner-take-all affairs. / JNP