Davies Paints stuns Landlite

Davies Paints won its second game in a row after upsetting Landlite, 58-55, in the Cebu Architects Basketball Club 6th Corporate Cup on April 28, 2024 at the Benedicto College gym in Cebu City.

Davies began imposing itself in the second canto, outscoring its opponents 20-6 to take a 37-21 halftime lead. It extended its lead to a high of 17 before Landlite made a run and pulled to within four, 49-45, heading to the last five minutes of the match.

However, Davies kept its cool and made all the right plays down the stretch to pull off the win.

John Buhawe led Davies Paints with 23 points and 13 rebounds, while Byron Lacbayo almost had a double-double of his own with nine points and 13 boards.

In other games, Lightstrong AAC Blocks defeated Modern Windows 64-61. Francis Dumadag led Lightstrong with 17 points, while Jorene Balucan added 12. Ryan Rizarri also had 11 points and five rebounds in Lightstrong’s win.

Meanwhile, Boysen Paint bested Buildrite, 69-56. After a close first half that ended with Boysen ahead by six, it asserted itself in the third stanza with a 19-10 run that put it in front by 15, 55-40, heading to the fourth.

Dexsel Caadan paced Boysen with 19 points, five rebounds, four assists, and five steals. / JNP