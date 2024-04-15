Dawn fire hits 4 houses in Cebu City; 1 more razed in Argao town

TWO houses were destroyed, while two others were damaged by a fire that broke out on M. Velez Street, Barangay Guadalupe, Cebu City, at around 3:15 a.m. on Monday, April 15, 2024.

The fire was put out after more than three hours.

Fire Officer 3 Fulbet Navarro, fire investigator of Cebu City Fire Department, said the fire allegedly started at the house owned by Rufino Gawchua and occupied by Aniceta Bornales.