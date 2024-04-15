Cebu
Dawn fire hits 4 houses in Cebu City; 1 more razed in Argao town
TWO houses were destroyed, while two others were damaged by a fire that broke out on M. Velez Street, Barangay Guadalupe, Cebu City, at around 3:15 a.m. on Monday, April 15, 2024.
The fire was put out after more than three hours.
Fire Officer 3 Fulbet Navarro, fire investigator of Cebu City Fire Department, said the fire allegedly started at the house owned by Rufino Gawchua and occupied by Aniceta Bornales.
Firemen placed the damage at P12 million.
Meanwhile, in Argao town, southern Cebu, a fire also destroyed a two-storey house in Barangay Capio-an at around 9 p.m. on Sunday, April 14, 2024.
Firemen are still trying to identify the house’s owner as well as determining cause of the fire and the amount of damage. (DVG, TPT)