Dawn fire hurts 2, hits 15 houses

TWO residents were hurt, while P1.5 million worth of properties went up in smoke, after a fire hit a residential area in Sitio Camanse San Roque, Barangay Mambaling, Cebu City, on Sunday dawn, Oct. 12, 2024.

FO3 Fulbert Navarro, investigator-on-case, in a report, said 12 houses were burned while three others were damaged, displacing a total of 70 individuals.

No one was reported dead; however, two residents were injured and suffered burns on their bodies.

They were immediately taken to the Cebu City Medical Center.

The fire department received the alarm at 3:35 a.m., and the fire trucks arrived at 3:38 a.m. The fire was fully extinguished by 4:54 a.m. and was declared fire out at 5:17 a.m.

Initial investigation revealed that the fire started at the house owned by Lourdes Stella and occupied by Steve Medina.

A total of 26 fire trucks responded to the fire incident. / WBS