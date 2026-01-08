Dawn Walk opens 461st Fiesta Señor

THOUSANDS of devotees filled Osmeña Boulevard in Cebu City before dawn Thursday, Jan. 8, 2026, as an estimated 240,000 people joined the annual Penitential Walk with Jesus, opening the 461st Fiesta Señor.

The procession began at Fuente Osmeña Circle and ended at the Basilica Minore del Sto. Niño, where church officials presided over the opening salvo mass and the first of the novena masses leading to the feast day on Jan. 18.