Day 1 of voter’s registration attract over 7K in Central Visayas, nearly 89K across PH

MORE than 7,000 individuals from the various municipalities and cities in Central Visayas have registered during the first day of resumption of voter’s registration at various offices of Commission on Elections (Comelec) on Feb. 12, 2024.

Comelec Central Visayas on Tuesday, Feb. 13, said that of the 7,890 registrants, Cebu had 5,082, Negros Oriental, 1,513, Bohol 1,039 and Siquijor, 256.

Central Visayas ranked fourth among regions with most registrants on the first day of the voter’s registration, according to the Comelec Central Office.

Data from the Comelec Central Office showed that a total of 88,533 voters registered in poll offices, while 466 signed up through the Register Anywhere Program (RAP) on Monday.

Calabarzon or Region 4A had the highest voter registration turnout with a total of 14,754 registrants, all on-site registration.

The National Capital Region had the second most number of registrants at 10,623 — 10,582 on-site registration and 41 through RAP, followed by Central Luzon with a total of 10,143 registrants.

The Cordillera Administrative Region had the least number of registrants with only 1,172.

Comelec Chairman George Garcia led the opening of the nationwide voter registration on Monday in Pag-asa Island, Kalayaan, Palawan.

Garcia’s move was symbolic, ensuring that each Filipino, even those in the country’s farthest island, can practice their right to vote.

Cebu registrants

In Cebu province, Comelec Cebu spokesperson Omar Sharif Dilangalen Mamalinta said 2,525 of the 5,082 people who registered are men, while 2,557 are women.

The second district of Cebu City had the highest number of registrants with 543, followed by the second district of Cebu province with 402 applicants.

Among the cities in the province, Mandaue City registered the highest number with 469 applicants, followed by Lapu-Lapu City (378), Toledo City (261), Danao City (250), Talisay City (221), Naga City (137), Carcar City (82), and Bogo City (57), according to the Comelec.

The municipalities with the large number registration turnouts were Liloan with 228, Consolation with 219, Minglanilla with 173, Cordova with 134, and Compostela with 105.

The town of Pilar had the fewest registrations, with just seven, according to the Comelec data.

But according to Mamalinta, the number is expected to increase in the coming days because the registration is still open.

Mamalinta discourages individuals from registering on the last day.

The voter registration for the midterm elections on May 12, 2025 will run until Sept. 30, 2024. (KJF, TPM, ANV, TPT)