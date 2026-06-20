Father's Day Inside the fatherhood journeys of Chase Cokaliong, Justin Uy

Most parents would probably be alarmed if their children started coming up with clever ways to dodge instructions.

Chase Cokaliong is not most parents.

“Sometimes they come with schemes to find sly solutions or to get out of something their mom instructed,” he said. “Instead of reacting out of anger, I’ll actually be happy to know they have the capacity to think of creative ways to get out of a situation.”

His response is followed by a laugh and a disclaimer:

“I have a very different parenting style.”

This is a man who comes from one of Cebu’s most prominent business families, whose surname is attached to a shipping empire that has ferried generations of Filipinos across the archipelago. He is an entrepreneur, investor and public figure in his own right, known for his ventures and larger-than-life online presence.

Yet when he talks about what matters most, the conversation quickly shifts away from business and toward conversations, curiosity and the small moments that make up family life.

The family man behind the family name

At home, Chase appears to be running an entirely different operation — one where curiosity is encouraged, creativity gets bonus points and Dad has somehow earned a reputation as the household’s resident “yes man.”

“The Chase who’s a dad at home is probably the same as most dads — play with the kids, look at what new things they’ve learned and spend quality time with them,” he said.

The keyword, he adds, is presence.

“As basic as it sounds, I really just make an effort to be present when I’m with them.”

Of course, being present is not always easy when your calendar is packed with meetings, ventures and responsibilities. Chase admits that balancing work and family remains one of his biggest challenges.

“The truth is, it is a constant struggle,” he said. “The main reason I work is to provide a great life for my family and to enjoy that with them, but at the same time, all that work eats up my schedule.”

Like many fathers, he is still figuring it out.

“It’s all about finding that sweet spot, the middle ground.”

Legacy begins at home

But if there is one thing Chase seems determined to prioritize, it is making sure his children grow up with a healthy sense of wonder.

He lights up when talking about their endless stream of questions.

“They ask questions about everything and are so eager to learn about new things and places.”

While schools handle academics, Chase sees his role differently.

“My role is to educate them not on academics — they have school for that — but about the real world.”

That real-world education comes with lessons that are surprisingly simple. The first is kindness.

“The number one value I try to instill in them is kindness. You can never be wrong for being kind.”

When the family encounters children selling fruits, brooms or towels on the street, he encourages his kids to support them whenever they can. Over time, those lessons began sticking.

“Now, I’m proud to say they’re the ones who remind me to buy when we see them.”

Another lesson? Complaining rarely solves anything.

“If they’re in a situation they don’t want to be in, don’t complain because it doesn’t change anything. Just do what you have to do and leave.”

The real deal of fatherhood

Perhaps the most revealing glimpse into Chase as a father comes from what he considers a parenting win.

Not awards. Not achievements. Not milestones.

Just this: “When I see that my kids’ biggest worry is choosing what show to watch.”

For him, that small moment says everything. It means they feel safe. It means they have the freedom to be children.

And if his kids were writing his Father’s Day report card?

“First, it would be that I’m always busy and always working,” he said. “Second would be that I’m funny because I joke with them a lot. Lastly, it would probably be that I’m a ‘yes man.’ They have this notion that daddy never says no to them.”

Busy. Funny. Soft-hearted. Not a bad trio.

Still, the words he hopes they’ll use one day are a little different.

“That daddy always made them feel loved and safe. That I always made time for them even if I was very busy. Lastly, when they’re older, I hope they would say that daddy worked so hard for them so that they can live as good as they do.”

For most, Justin Uy is the visionary owner of Jpark Island Resort & Waterpark. But ask him to name his greatest achievement and he won’t point to corporate milestones. He will tell you about his children.

Leading by example, not pressure

Growing up with a prominent family name carries natural expectations, but Justin never forced his children into a pre-determined corporate mold. Instead, he let his daily actions serve as their blueprint.

“I have always believed that hard work is not something you teach only through words — it is something your children learn by watching how you live your life every day,” Justin said. “We showed our children that success is not measured by wealth or titles, but by discipline, integrity, humility and the willingness to keep going even when things are difficult.”

When his two daughters moved to Canada to pursue their master’s degrees and independent careers, letting go wasn’t easy. Guided by his wife’s advice, he chose trust over control.

“Sometimes, one of the greatest acts of love a parent can give is the courage to let go,” he said. “Today, I am proud not only of their professional accomplishments, but of the strong, independent and responsible women they have become.”

An inheritance of character

Justin’s approach to fatherhood was passed down by his own parents, who anchored him in values rather than financial valuation.

“My parents taught me that character is more important than success,” Justin said. “They taught me to respect people regardless of their position, to honor my commitments and to always do what is right even when nobody is watching. As a son, I learned that the greatest lessons are often not spoken — they are lived. Achievements can fade and businesses can change, but character stays with you forever.”

This foundation completely reshaped his perspective on what it means to win. “When I was younger, success was about goals and achievements. Today, success is seeing your children happy, healthy and living with purpose. No business achievement can compare to hearing your children say they feel loved, supported and proud to call you their father.”

This philosophy is woven directly into Jpark Island Resort. While guests see a premier holiday destination, to Justin, it is a sanctuary built for family connection, inspired by early memories of his daughters by the pool. With his children now living across the globe, the fleeting nature of time has become even more poignant.

“Distance has taught me that time is the most valuable gift we can give our children,” Justin said. “Businesses can grow, but the years when our children are young pass by very quickly. Jpark was built to be more than just a resort — it was built for generations to enjoy together.”

An unconditional legacy

When the corporate titles eventually fade, Justin is clear on the exact footprint he hopes to leave behind.

“I hope they remember that I loved them unconditionally,” he said. “Not because they succeeded, but simply because they are my children. I hope they remember a father who believed in them, even when they doubted themselves. In the end, the greatest legacy a father can leave is not wealth or success — it is the values he passes on and the love that continues to guide his children long after he is gone.”