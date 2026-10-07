‘Days of Our Lives’ star Robert Kelker-Kelly dies

Robert Kelker-Kelly, best known for his role as Bo Brady in the TV series “Days of Our Lives,” has died.

The 62-year-old actor’s death was confirmed by the medical examiner to TMZ on Oct. 3. However, the cause of death was not disclosed.

Robert was known for his work in daytime television, appearing in three major soap operas. He first starred in “Another World” as Sam Fowler in 1987. He then joined “Days of Our Lives” in 1992, where he won the Soap Opera Digest Award for Outstanding Lead Actor in 1994.

His third major soap opera was “General Hospital,” where he played Stavros Cassadine in 2001 and 2002, returning to the role in 2013 and 2014. Aside from acting, Kelker-Kelly was also a professional pilot.

The actor married actress Linda Rattner in 1988, but they divorced in 1992. He later married his “Days of Our Lives” co-star Miriam Parrish in 1997, and they divorced in 2013. / TRC