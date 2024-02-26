DBBH grabs second spot in U19 qualifiers

THE Don Bosco Boys’ Home (DBBH) Liloan moved up to second place in the Sinclair Paints-Central Visayas Football Association (CVFA) Under-19 Qualifiers after a 2-0 victory over University of San Jose-Recoletos (USJ-R) last Friday, Feb. 23, 2024, at the Dynamic Herb Sports Stadium in Talisay City.

After a scoreless opening half, Stephen Marq Cantago finally hit the back of the net in the 54th minute to give DBBH the lead.

Justin Louie Soco secured the win with an 89th minute goal for DBBH.

DBBH moved to second place over idle Don Bosco Technical College (DBTC) with nine points, just behind tournament leader Cebu FC (CFC) Academy, which also has nine points on point difference. CFC destroyed Abellana National School (ANS), 10-0, last Thursday night, Feb. 22, to take the top spot.

DBTC dropped to third place with six points, followed by University of San Carlos in fourth with three points.

ANS is fifth with no points, followed by Scolares FC and then USJ-R also with no points and are only separated by a goal difference. / EKA