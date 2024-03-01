DBBH routs ANS in Sinclair Under 19

THE Don Bosco Boys Home (DBBH) Liloan ended its campaign in the Sinclair Central Visayas Football Association Under 19 qualifiers on a high note after blanking Abellana National School, 3-0, on Feb. 29, 2024 at the Dynamic Herb Football Stadium.

Prince Hector Fornis got the first goal in the 21st and James Rey Paras and Sean Andre Tagalog scored in the 57th and 90th minute for the win, DBBH’s fourth in five games.

At 12 points, DBBH is in third place behind Don Bosco Technological Center and Cebu Football Club Academy but is forced to forfeit its last match against DBTC as the team figured in an accident on its way home.

Fortunately, the team, which is also set to play in the Provincial Meet, is safe.

In the first game, Scolares FC scored three goals in the first 22 minutes but unfortunately, one was on its own goal as it fell, 6-2, to the University of San Jose-Recoletos (USJ-R).

Sambler Nash Abrenica put USJ-R ahead in the eighth before Laurence Tipareno got the equalizer in the 19th. Vough Gabriel Zapanta gifted USJ-R with an own goal in the 22nd before Tipareno got the equalizer in the 37th,

However, Scolares conceded a goal in injury time in the first half, while John Rodney Caday, Roy Agustin Bulago, and Jeres Joonely Carredo had one each in the second half for USJ-R’s second win in the qualifiers.

Scolares lost for the fifth time and is expected to forfeit its last match against DBTC due to a lack of players. / ML