DBCC finalizes proposal on fuel excise tax relief

THE Development Budget Coordination Committee (DBCC) is finalizing its proposal on possible fuel excise tax relief as pump prices continue to rise, Malacañang said Thursday, Sept. 17, 2026.

Palace Press Officer Claire Castro said the matter was not discussed during Wednesday’s 11th Economy and Development Council meeting at the Palace but remains under evaluation by the economic team.

“We have spoken with Budget Secretary Kim de Leon, and they are currently evaluating and finalizing the matter. Once finalized, they will immediately submit the recommendation to the President,” she said in a mix of Tagalog and English.

Oil price trigger

The DBCC review follows the Department of Energy’s certification that the one-month average price of Dubai crude reached $99.41 per barrel from Aug. 13 to Sept. 11, above the $80-per-barrel threshold set under Republic Act (RA) 12316 for the possible suspension or reduction of fuel excise taxes.

Under RA 12316, the President may, upon the recommendation of the DBCC and in coordination with the Energy Secretary, suspend or reduce excise taxes on specified petroleum products when the one-month average Dubai crude price reaches or exceeds $80 per barrel. The relief may be granted for up to three months per instance.

The review comes as another major round of fuel price increases took effect this week.

For Sept. 15 to 21, gasoline prices rose by P5.68 per liter, diesel by P4.31 and kerosene by P4.62, based on Department of Energy figures. The increases followed another round of steep hikes the previous week.

Supply disruptions

The DOE has attributed continued pressure on domestic fuel prices to higher international oil prices amid conflict and supply disruptions in the Middle East, including developments affecting oil shipments through the Strait of Hormuz.

Shipping through the strait has remained disrupted amid continuing regional hostilities, adding to concerns over global oil supplies.

In April, President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. suspended excise taxes on LPG and kerosene following a DBCC recommendation after Dubai crude breached the threshold under RA 12316.

The taxes were restored on July 8 after the DOE certified that the one-month average Dubai crude price had fallen below $80 per barrel. / PNA