DBM: Release year-end bonus, cash gift with first Nov. salary

GOVERNMENT agencies must release the 2026 year-end bonus and P5,000 cash gift to qualified employees together with their first November salary, the Department of Budget and Management (DBM) said Saturday, Nov. 7, 2026.

The DBM said P82.99 billion has been allocated for the benefits of qualified civilian, military and uniformed personnel across government.

Acting Budget Secretary Kim Robert De Leon said the funds have been released to the agencies concerned, which must follow the prescribed payment schedule, according to a Philippine News Agency report.

Of the total allocation, P73.449 billion is for the year-end bonus, while P9.549 billion covers the cash gift.

Under DBM Budget Circular 2024-3, dated Oct. 22, 2024, qualified employees are entitled to a year-end bonus equivalent to one month’s basic salary as of Oct. 31, 2026, plus a P5,000 cash gift.

“The year-end bonus of government employees, equivalent to one-month basic salary, together with the P5,000 cash gift, should be received along with their first salary for November,” De Leon said in a mix of Tagalog and English.

The exact payment date will depend on each agency’s payroll schedule, but both benefits must be released with the first November payroll, the DBM said.

To qualify for the full benefits, personnel must have rendered at least four months or 120 days of aggregate service from Jan. 1 to Oct. 31, and must have remained in government service as of Oct. 31.

Qualifying service includes work in regular, contractual or casual positions in the National Government or local governments, as well as authorized leaves of absence with pay.

De Leon said the benefits would help government workers and their families meet expenses as Christmas approaches.

“More importantly, this is our way of recognizing and thanking our government workers for their hard work, dedication and continued service to the Filipino people,” he said.

The DBM said the timely release of the benefits is an obligation under existing government compensation policies. / SUNSTAR PHILIPPINES