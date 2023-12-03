DBTC caps perfect season with a championship

Cebu

THE Don Bosco Technical College (DBTC) has retained its secondary division crown of the Cebu Schools Athletic Foundation Inc. (Cesafi) football tournament after a perfect season.

DBTC swept the competition and finished the 2023 season with 18 points from a 6-0 record following a 5-0 victory over Sacred Heart School-Ateneo de Cebu (SHS-AdC) last Saturday, Dec. 2, 2023, at the University of San Carlos (USC) Talamban campus’s football field.

Czar Robert Daanoy had a brace, scoring in the 16th and 32nd minutes. Joseph Kyne Garces hit the back of the net in the 45th minute, while Fritz Marco Amazona scored in the 85th minute.

SHS-AdC’s Karol Joseph Ybañez scored an own goal in the 58th minute.

Meanwhile, the University of San Jose-Recoletos (USJ-R) finished second in the tournament after a 2-0 win over USC.

Kirk Justine Nemenzo scored an early goal in the 15th minute, while Cyrus Primar Ventura added another in the 90th minute.

USJ-R clinched second place this season with seven points. SHS-AdC is third with five points, while USC ended up at fourth with three points.

