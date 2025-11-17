DBTC Greywolves, USPF lead Cesafi bootfest

DEFENDING secondary champion Don Bosco Technical College (DBTC) and University of Southern Philippines Foundation (USPF) are ahead of the pack in their respective divisions in the Cebu Schools Athletic Foundation Inc. (Cesafi) football tournament after winning their matches on Sunday, Nov. 16, 2025, at the Cebu City Sports Center (CCSC).

DBTC demolished San Carlos School of Cebu (SCSC), 9-0, while USPF beat University of the Philippines Cebu (UPC), 1-0, in the collegiate division.

Ryko Zedric Abella led the charge for the DBTC Greywolves with a hat trick, scoring in the sixth, 29th, and 50th minutes of the match.

John Jacob Go also had a prolific performance with a brace, hitting the back of the net in the 23rd and 42nd minutes.

Aldric Joaquin Cepe (15’), Edgar Paredes IV (31’), Keanne Rudvince Dolloso (39’), and Yuki John Ceniza (71’) added a goal each for DBTC.

Meanwhile, USPF clinched a narrow win over UP Cebu, thanks to a late goal by Roberto Aguilar, sealing the match just in time.

In the other secondary division match, Sacred Heart School-Ateneo de Cebu (SHS-AdC) defeated University of San Jose-Recoletos (USJ-R), 1-0.

Antonio Benito Canton scored an early goal in the 13th minute of the match.

DBTC has a sizeable lead in the standings with 10 points, followed by USJ-R with six points. SHS-AdC is third with four points, while SCSC is at the bottom with one point.

USPF has a tight grasp on the No. 1 spot in the collegiate division with 10 points. Defending champion University of San Carlos (USC) is second with six points, UP Cebu is third with four points, and USJ-R rounds out the table with one point. / EKA