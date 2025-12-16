DBTC makes it 5 in a row; men’s finals ends in brawl

IT WAS another remarkable run for Don Bosco Technical College (DBTC) in the Cebu Schools Athletic Foundation Inc. (Cesafi), as it captured its fifth straight secondary division football title last Sunday, Dec. 14, 2025, at the University of San Carlos-Carlos-Talamban Campus.

DBTC once again outlasted rival Sacred Heart School-Ateneo de Cebu (SHS-AdC) with a 1-0 victory in the secondary division championship match.

Raffael Isaac Kierulf scored the match’s lone goal in the 37th minute.

Collegiate final ends in chaos

However, what should have been a momentous occasion for the annual gathering of the top football schools in Cebu was unfortunately tainted by a brawl that erupted during the collegiate division finals later in the afternoon.

The mood shifted drastically when the collegiate finals between defending champion University of San Carlos (USC) and University of Southern Philippines Foundation (USPF) was abandoned after a free-for-all broke out in the second half of extra time.

The match was tied at 1-1 at the end of regulation, sending the contest into extra time, where USC surge ahead 3-1 after scoring two goals.

The chaotic incident began with a brief scuffle in the second half of extra time. It further escalated when players started throwing punches, turning into a free-for-all as both benches rushed onto the field.

“Not only the players but also spectators, including parents, joined the brawl,” Cesafi tournament director Francis Ramirez told SunStar Cebu. “To calm things down, we decided to abandon the match.”

Ramirez stated that the Cesafi board will wait for the official referee’s report before making a final decision on the match outcome and sanctions.

“We will wait for the referee’s report and make the final decision,” said Ramirez.

Players and coaches involved in the melee could be slapped with a hefty fine of up to P10,000 and suspensions. Depending on the severity of their actions, the Cesafi could even impose lifetime bans on those responsible.

Ramirez said the decision on the disciplinary measures and the final result of the championship will be made in the coming days following the review of the referee’s report. / EKA