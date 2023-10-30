DBTC remains Cesafi secondary division lead with USJ-R win

Defending secondary division titleholder Don Bosco Technology Center (DBTC) remained at the top of the table in the Cebu Schools Athletic Foundation Inc. (Cesafi) after logging its second straight win over the weekend.

DBTC dominated the University of San Jose-Recoletos (USJ-R), 4-1, on Oct. 29, 2023, at the University of San Carlos (USC) Talamban Campus Stadium.

Carsten Pumareja led DBTC with a brace, scoring in the fifth and 55th minutes.

Joseph Kyne Garces and Lester John Conde added a goal each in the 37th and 45th minute, respectively.

Cian Conde was USJ-R’s lone goal scorer in the 36th minute of the match.

DBTC is in first place with six points, followed by USC with two points. USJ-R is third with a point and leads last place Sacred Heart School-Ateneo de Cebu (SHS-AdC) on goal difference.

On the other hand, USJ-R now leads the collegiate division after a 1-0 win over the University of Southern Philippines-Foundation (USPF).

Maiko Silva scored the match’s only goal in the 20th minute.

Meanwhile, USC and the University of the Philippines (UP) played a scoreless draw in the other collegiate division match.

USJ-R moves up to first place with seven points, followed by defending champion USC with five points. USPF is still third with four points and is ahead of fourth place University of Cebu (UC) on goal difference. UP is still at the bottom with a point.