DBTC, SCSC advance to Aboitiz Cup Boys’ 14 finals

DON Bosco Technical College (DBTC) and San Carlos School of Cebu (SCSC) will battle for the Boys’ 14 title after winning their semifinal matches in the Aboitiz Football Cup on Sunday, Feb. 8, 2026, at the Dynamic Herb Football Stadium in Talisay City.

DBTC had a tough match against Don Bosco-Liloan. The game was very close and was decided in a penalty shootout, where DBTC won, 3-2.

SCSC, meanwhile, dominated its semifinal match. The team crushed Giuseppe FC, 7-0, to secure its spot in the finals.

The Boys’ 14 championship game is scheduled on Saturday, Feb. 14. DBTC will face SCSC for the title, while Don Bosco-Liloan and Giuseppe FC will fight for third place.

The weekend also marked the end of the 40-Above category, a league-style competition for older players. Don Bosco United FC won the championship, followed by Rongcales FC as first runner-up and University of San Carlos Alumni FC as second runner-up.

In the Boys’ 16 division games last Saturday, several teams posted strong wins.

In Group 1, Don Bosco FC-A defeated Abellana National School (ANS)-B, 7-0, while the Ateneo de Cebu Magis Eagles beat Paref Springdale Titans, 4-2.

In Group 2, SCSC edged Sacred Heart School-Ateneo (SHS-AdC), 3-2, while ANS-A defeated Don Bosco-B, 5-0.

Don Bosco FC-A led Group 1 with a perfect 3-0 record for nine points. Paref Springdale (1-2) and the Magis Eagles (1-1) both finished with three points, while ANS-B remained winless.

In Group 2, ANS-A led with a 2-0 record for six points. Don Bosco-B also had six points with a 2-1 record. SCSC (1-2) earned three points, while SHS-AdC also remained winless after two games. / via RICO B. RAMIREZ