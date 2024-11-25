DBTC, SHS-AdC set for title clash

DON Bosco Technical College (DBTC) arranged a secondary division title match with rival Sacred Heart School-Ateneo de Cebu (SHS-AdC) after closing out the elimination round in the Cebu Schools Athletic Federation Inc. (Cesafi) football tournament over the weekend.

DBTC won both of its matches at the Cebu City Sports Center (CCSC) football pitch.

DBTC defeated University of San Carlos (USC), 3-0, on Saturday, Nov. 23, 2024, and then closed out the eliminations the following day with another 3-0 win, this time, against University of San Jose-Recoletos (USJ-R).

Against USC, Keanne Dolloso scored in the 14th minute, Renbo Enriquez hit the back of the net two minutes later, and Joseph Requiron added a goal in the 64th minute for DBTC.

Dolloso continued his impressive performance against USJ-R, scoring a quick goal in the 11th minute. Edgar Paredes IV scored in the 38th minute and Ray Abuzo finished off USJ-R with a 58th-minute goal.

On the other hand, SHS-AdC made an impressive run and took the second finals spot.

SHS-AdC posted a crucial 2-0 win over USJ-R last Saturday and then followed it up with a close 2-1 win over USC.

Jared Almendras scored a brace for SHS-AdC after hitting his target in the 31st and 80th minutes against USJ-R.

The following day, SHS-AdC was trailing early in the second half after Xyrus Maraquillo gave USC the lead with a 46th-minute goal.

USC’s lead was short-lived as Mark Tabon scored the equalizer five minutes later. Almendras scored the winning goal in the 60th minute.

DBTC finished at the top of the table following an unbeaten season with 16 points. SHS-AdC clinched the second spot with 11 points. USJ-R ended up third with six points, while USC is last with a point.

DBTC is gunning for its fourth straight title in Cesafi football.

The secondary division finals will be on Dec. 1 at the CCSC. / EKA