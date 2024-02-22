DBTC stays on top of CVFA U-19

DON Bosco Technical Center (DBTC) remained on top of the Central Visayas Football Association (CVFA) Under-19 Qualifiers after another lopsided win on Wednesday night, Feb. 21, 2024, at the Dynamic Herb Sports Stadium in Talisay City.

DBTC crushed University of San Jose-Recoletos (USJ-R), 6-0, led by a double brace by Joseph Kyne Garces and Alezandro Domecq Ledesma.

Garces drew first blood with a goal in the eighth minute. Joaquin Antonio Nacion quickly followed it up with a goal five minutes later.

Garces then scored his second goal in the 28th minute before back-to-back goals by Ledesma in the 41st and 42nd minute for a dominant 5-0 lead by DBTC at halftime.

Kurt Justine Barro managed to hit a goal in the 86th minute just moments before full time.

On the other hand, Cebu FC Academy (CFC) also continued its impressive campaign after a 4-0 victory over University of San Carlos (USC).

Merick Baloria gave CFC the early lead with an 11th minute goal. Charles Cliff Ventura made it 2-0 for CFC after hitting the back of the net in the 42nd minute.

Late in the second half, Ventura scored a brace in the 72nd minute, while Jay Catarinen finished off USC with an 88th minute goal.

DBTC stayed at the top of the table with six points and is ahead of CFC, which also has six points, on goal difference.

Idle Don Bosco Boys’ Home Liloan dropped to third with three points, followed by USC also by three points but behind on goal difference. USJ-R, Abellana National School (ANS) and Scolares FC are fifth, sixth and last place, respectively, with no points and separated on goal difference.

The winner of the CVFA Under-19 Qualifiers will take a spot in the Philippine Football Federation (PFF) Under-19 Boys National Championship, which will be a tournament for the best Under-19 schools and clubs in the country.