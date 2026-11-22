DON Bosco Technical College (DBTC) once again proved that it’s still the best high school division football squad in Cebu after defeating rival Sacred Heart School-Ateneo de Cebu (SHS-AdC), 1-0, in the high school division finals of the Cebu Schools Athletic Foundation Inc. (Cesafi) football tournament last Sunday, Nov. 22, 2026, at the Cebu City Sports Center (CCSC) football pitch.

DBTC was quick with its attack as the whistle sounded the start of the match. In the match’s opening play, Fred Emmanuel Abrica received a long pass and beat SHS-AdC’s goalkeeper in a one-on-one situation in the first minute of regulation.

With still a lot of time remaining in the match, DBTC defended well and SHS-AdC was unable to score an equalizer.

DBTC won its sixth straight title in the high school division of Cesafi and continued to prove that it’s still the top dog in Cebu.

DBTC finished the tournament undefeated.

DBTC bagged four of the five individual awards. Yuki John Ceniza was named MVP, Earl Rey Amistad II was the league’s top scorer, Jahdrienne Joe Antone got the Best Goalkeeper honors, and Matthew Codee Caldoza won the Best Defender trophy. Niño Janry Colina of University of San Jose-Recoletos (USJ-R) was awarded as the Best Midfielder. / EKA