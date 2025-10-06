DBTC XI crushes SCSC, 4-1

AFTER settling for a draw in its season opener at the 2025 Cebu Schools Athletic Foundation Inc. (Cesafi) football tournament, defending secondary division champion Don Bosco Technical College (DBTC) fashioned out an impressive performance and dominated San Carlos School of Cebu (SCSC), 4-1, on Sunday, Oct. 5, 2025, at the Cebu City Sports Center.

SCSC had a strong start and scored the opening goal courtesy of Xyrus Lloyd Maraquio in the eighth minute.

However, that would be SCSC’s only moment at the lead, as DBTC took control of the rest of the game.

Joseph John Requiron equalized after hitting the back of the net in the 23rd minute.

Yuki John Ceniza gave DBTC the lead with a 30th-minute goal. Four minutes later, Ray Agustine Abuzo widened DBTC’s lead to 3-1 going into halftime.

DBTC sealed the win with Requiron’s second goal in the 79th minute, completing his brace.

In the other secondary division match, Sacred Heart School-Ateneo de Cebu (SHS-AdC) forced University of San Jose-Recoletos (USJ-R) to a 2-2 draw.

USJ-R quickly went ahead with a second-minute goal by Niño Janry Colina.

SHS-AdC equalized in the 27th minute after Jared Tyler Abastas hit his target.

John Michael Diano immediately answered with a goal two minutes later to give USJ-R back the lead at 2-1. Mark Nathan Tabon tied the match, 2-2, in the 39th minute.

In the collegiate division, University of the Philippines-Cebu (UPC) also held defending champion University of San Carlos (USC) to a 2-2 draw.

UPC opened the scoring in the 11th minute with a goal from Justine Louie Soco.

USC made two successive goals just before halftime to take a 2-1 lead. Gianrenzo Custado hit the back of the net in the 23rd minute and John Cyril Sinoy scored in the 43rd.

UPC equalized late in the match with a brace by Soco in the 70th minute.

Meanwhile, the University of Southern Philippines Foundation (USPF) defeated USJ-R, 2-1, in the other collegiate division match.

Jordan Quinicot and James Langres scored back-to-back goals for USPF in the 36th and 45th minutes, respectively. Sean Olvido scored for USJ-R in the 84th minute. / EKA