De Catalina: A chief executive’s brand of logic

The statement in a presidential campaign in 2016, “I will eradicate illegal drugs in this country in six months,” still reverberates. “What? Eradicate a global cartel business in six months?” The question popped up in my head, shaking in unbelief. Indeed, United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime says, “Drug trafficking [is] a $32 billion business affecting communities globally.”

Sadly, many swallowed such promissory statement hook-line-and-sinker. Yet, time proved such statement wrong. The www.pna.gov.ph/articles/1237551 shows the problem of illegal drugs remains to this day.

Rhetorically, such statement suspended the logic – and rather appealed to the emotion – of the people. Rhetoric must have been studied. The culture of the Filipino people must have also been known. The SVD philosopher, Fr. Leonardo Mercado, in his book, Elements of Filipino Philosophy, has enunciated that Filipinos in general are characteristically of psychological rather than logical frame of mind.

The issue most appealing to people at the time was known: i.e., the grave problem of illegal drugs. And so the logic was to appeal to the emotion (psychological aspect) with and by such statement. It was effective, since most people did not seem to bother questioning if such statement was doable or not. So they cast their votes, and the result is history.

Now, recently, in the House QuadComm probe in Nov. 13, two statements have drawn my attention.

II

First is about human rights. “I don’t care about human rights.” This statement contradicts the Constitution itself which enshrines, and therefore cares, the Bill of Rights, or human rights.

The logic is that if there is no care for human rights, then, in fact, there is no care for the Constitution itself. There is no care for what the Filipino people in general care for. In the last analysis, there has been in fact a state of self-contradiction.

For, by virtue of the nature of the highest office of the land, the chief executive is bound to be the first and foremost in upholding the Constitution. But as there is no care for human rights, there is in fact no care for the Constitution itself in which the Bill of Rights is enshrined. Additionally, if the Constitution is viewed as the enshrined vox populi, then there is indeed no care for the vox populi.

Under the concept of Republican government, the power to govern is of the people, emanates from the people and is collectively entrusted to a person elected for an office. Thus, there is in fact no care for such people who tossed him to such an office. Yet, most people seem to be unaware of this political phenomenon.

III

Secondly, if the court is going to sue him, it must deal with him in a democratic process. Here, the logic is that, on the one hand, if the law deals with him, then it has to do it in a democratic due process. But, on the other hand, if those suspected illegal drug users and pushers are to be dealt by him, they need not pass through the due process of law.

Here, the democratic due process is clothed with selective logic. It is to be used in the case of those in high level of office in the government, but it is to be brushed aside in the case of those in the grass roots level of society. While the former is consonant – the latter is dissonant – with the Constitution. But the logic is that it does not matter if the latter is dissonant with the Constitution.