De Catalina: A prize of technology

The world around us has been an object of search for knowledge since antiquity. Scientific discoveries and technological inventions have been made in the course of time. One of these inventions of man is the internal combustion engine that moves vehicles yet also trails exhaust gases behind.

We are breathing air; it has become commonplace. And we are often unconscious of this fact, unless our breathing system is disturbed. We take this for granted. We do not even consider whether the air we breathe is still healthy or not.

Some years ago, as a college student, I and my teammates used to go up to the Maria Luisa hills for our weekend pastoral exposure. The site was overlooking the city. In the morning, I used to take a panoramic look at the city through the window of the little house we lodged. I could see something thin like a fog, but, no, in reality, a smog, spread and hovering over the city. I could even say that the smog only contains smoke, with no real fog content at all. The city looked hazy. Even after a rain, a somewhat thinner smog still remained.

I sometimes went to the malls, SM city or Ayala center, when in need of some personal provisions. But I used to go to the downtown area, where most of the people still converged in spite of the presence of large and modern malls. Here, vehicles coming from the city’s vicinities and from the provinces also converged.

I could not see the thin smog in the heart of the city. Yet, in reality, it was not only spread and hovering over the city but was also engulfing me as well. I could not see it directly the way I had seen it in the hills of Maria Luisa village. The saying that goes, “no one can see the whole forest when one is inside it,” could be applied here. Although the thin smog could not be seen directly, it was nevertheless inevitably inhaled into the delicate flapping lungs.

City air and province air differ greatly. In far south or north of Cebu, traces of widely spread and hovering smog are absent. The roads, hills, and mountains are clear. Breathing is healthier. If there is a fog, it’s a real one. In the city, hovering smog could be felt. Roads are hot. The surrounding is not crystal clear. Breathing is unhealthier.

Cars, jeepneys and buses converge in the city. They trail smokes behind, no matter their exhaust pipes appear clear. They contribute to the intensifying, spreading and hovering of the smog over the city. To some extent, they leave behind poisonous combustion products such as carbon monoxide and nitrogen oxide, despite catalytic converters could convert such gases into harmless ones up to 90 percent. And this is taking place from sunrise to sunset, if not round the clock.

Yet, we seem unconscious of the fact that city air is wrapping us and percolating in our lungs. City dwellers and workers cannot help but be living inside the smog. The city is not just the site of work and commerce but is also the site of smog from engine cylinders. The city is the site of large hospitals, but it is also the site of the health-menacing smog.

In the little house in Maria Luisa hills, I came to realize this sad fact. I began to take a look at my health, though I was younger and strong then. The dictum “health is wealth” was called to mind with greater audacity.

Technology does good to man’s life, on the one hand, but it also wreathes man with a life-menacing prize, on the other hand. It is an undeniable and inevitable reality in the modern world. But the reality is that energy business is surmounting over life-changing but tromped technology. It is a battle between life and profit.