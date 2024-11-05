De Catalina: Direct-to-heaven assumption

The American writer, Isaac Asimov, once said, “No matter how outrageous a lie may be, it will be accepted if stated loudly enough and often enough.”

This quote can be applied in other situations as well. In fact, an error may not be stated loud enough, only often enough. Experience attests that a thing repeatedly said and heard becomes commonplace and that it becomes accepted and part of one’s consciousness.

After All Souls’ Day last Nov. 2, an article in the internet with a heading, “Do not assume that your loved ones are already in heaven…,” drew my attention

In social media, some kind of farewell statements concerning souls of loved ones who just departed are now spreading like wildfire. For example, “Rest in peace in the side of God in heaven,” “You went to God,” “You are now in the lap of God,” etc. Statements like these imply that man is always in the state of grace in this world, such that, at any time death comes, the soul automatically goes to heaven.

Semantically, such statements, though not absolutely untrue, nevertheless make a sweeping “assumption.” A soul can indeed go directly to heaven when a person died holy, and especially when a person died a martyr of the faith. Otherwise, direct-to-heaven-after-death assumption harbors some logical fallacy. Sadly, this way of thinking is now increasing in number.

Christian faith teaches two kinds of judgments, particular (private) and general (public) or the Last Judgment (Matt. 25:31-46) which will take place in the Parousia (Second Coming of Christ). After death, a soul goes to the next life and faces particular or private judgment. But the Gospel sets the criteria as to who enters into heaven, into purgatory, or into hell immediately after death. There are three possible states to land, but only two of these are eternal since purgatory is provisional.

Now, in Matt. 7:13-14 (NIV), Jesus says, “Enter through the narrow gate. For wide is the gate and broad is the road that leads to destruction, and many enter through it. But small is the gate and narrow the road that leads to life, and only a few find it.”

Sadly, the passage above shows that not everyone goes to heaven. It is sadly even more corroborated by another passage, Matt. 25:46 (NIV), where Jesus speaks about goat and sheep: “Then they [goats] will go away to eternal punishment, but the righteous [sheep] to eternal life.”

As to who will enter into heaven or hell, let alone purgatory, depends on what Jesus says: “Not everyone who says to me, ‘Lord, Lord,’ will enter the kingdom of heaven, but only the one who does the will of my Father who is in heaven” (Matt. 7:21).

The will of God could refer to this: “And the world is passing away along with its desires, but whoever does the will of God abides forever” (1Jn. 2:17). In other words, to succumb to worldly desires is to brush aside the will of God. In fact, Jesus says, “No one can serve two masters … You cannot serve both God and money” (Matt. 6:24).

In accordance with St. Paul in 1Cor. 6:9-10, worldly desires include the following: “Neither the sexually immoral nor idolaters nor adulterers nor men who have sex with men nor thieves nor the greedy nor drunkards nor slanderers nor swindlers will inherit the kingdom of God.”

The point is stated in Romans 3:23: “For all have sinned and fall short of the glory of God.” Therefore, it is a misconception to “assume” that the soul automatically goes to heaven immediately after death, unless certainly holy or a martyr of faith. In the last analysis, such a way of thinking in fact projects self-righteous attitude before God, for it un-cautiously “assumes” the soul of the departed (or the person still alive) to be untainted with sin.

Moreover, sadly, such an assumption inevitably causes one to think that to offer prayers and sacrifices for the soul of the departed loved ones is unnecessary.

As shown in 2Mac.12:46: “It is therefore a holy and wholesome thought to pray for the dead, that they may be loosed from sins.” Judas Maccabeus avoided the pit of direct-to-heaven-after-death assumption.

Thus, for us Christians, the right attitude is to humble ourselves before God and to rely always on his mercy, for it is he who absolutely knows the true state of the soul after death.