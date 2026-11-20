In 1882, the German philosopher Friedrich Nietzsche (1844-1900), published his book, titled, The Gay Science [1882 (trans. Kaufmann, 1974)]. This book is called by Nietzsche himself as “the most personal of all my books.” This is the work in which Nietszche devoted a large part in proclaiming the “death of God” for the first time (Kaufmann).

We may be curious to ask the question: Can God be killed or dead? What did Nietzsche really mean by the “death of God”? According to scholars of Nietzsche, the philosopher meant not the death of the Absolute Being, particularly the Absolute Being preached by Christianity for 2,000 years now. Instead, he used the word God as the symbol of Christianity. Thus, he rather meant to say the death of Christian morality, the death of divine providence, and the death of the metaphysical foundation that serves as basis for the objective truth, meaning, and values (https://www.thelivingphilosophy.com/p/god-is-dead /).

The rise of rationalism paved the way for man to rely on the power of human reason alone apart from God. The rise of scientific revolution gave rise to modern day technology, such as automation and artificial intelligence. The rise of modern secularism has held the principle that public affairs must be separate from religious institutions, from God. As a result, all this modern and then postmodern humanity has no longer upheld the necessity of God in human life. It is possible that man still clings as a believer but no longer believes in God as the foundation in these postmodern times.

Nietzsche did not believe that there was really a God who died but that God was merely an idea in the mind of man. The Enlightenment period brought forth the idea that the universe was governed not by divine providence but by physical laws. Government did not have to be organized around the idea of God but by the rational consensus of men themselves. God was not necessarily the source of all morality, value, and order in the whole world. Nietzsche saw that the growing secularization of Europe in particular has brought about the death of God, and that human beings killed God by means of their scientific revolution, to understand the world but no longer to understand God better (Scotty Hendricks, “God is Dead: What Nietzsche Really Meant” in https://bigthink.com/thinking/what-nietzsche-really-meant-by-god-is-dead/ January 29, 2022 / accessed 11-19-2026).

Is God dead nowadays? It seems that Nietzsche’s idea, which was only in his book years ago, is now in the consciousness of millions. When morality is no longer highly prized but rather ignored by men as if it is nothing, then it is dead. And can it be seen in today’s world? It is obvious to see. Anyone can see it. It does have to be spelled out that there has been a moral breakdown. For example, is there any morality in the blatant massive corruption in the government, and in society in general, in one way or another? And since God is the fountain of all morality, it is thus tantamount to saying that God is dead.

What Nietzsche wrote in the hard pages of his book in 1882 is now written in the pages of the consciousness of many millions of men and women in all corners of the globe. And what is written in the consciousness is now the governing principle of actions of men and women. It is no longer hard to see the loss of objective truth, of morality or moral breakdown, of values in human society today.

Not only that. The death of the divine providence has also arose. Is the divine providence really dead? Literally, it cannot be. Instead, rationalism gives rise to man’s unbounded reliance on the capacity of human reason. With this, what can be seen in society is that man would tend to rely not on divine providence for his needs and problems but on his own power of reason to find solutions to his needs and problems. This is the dominant mentality of this postmodern era, the peak of the Sensate Cultural Supersystem (Pitirim Sorokin, The Crisis of Our Age, 1944). We can try to zoom in on the ways of thinking and behaving of men today using metalinguistic approach to see the overarching mentality (cf. L. Mercado, SVD, Elements of Filipino Philosophy, 1973). (Of course, there still remains those of the minority who hold morality, divine providence, and values.)

Thirdly, there was also the death of the metaphysical foundation that served as basis for the objective truth, meaning, and values. God is the absolute metaphysical being and he serves as the foundation of all objective truth (i.e., truth exists independent of our subjective minds), of all meanings of human existence, and of what men hold as valuable. Since God is dead, there is no more objective truth out there. According to postmodernism, truth is a social construct, something made not discovered (cf. Rorty, Truth and Progress, 1998). Truth is relative. It depends on who constructs it.

If it is applied to human rights, for example, then there can be no universal principle of human rights. It would just depend on the society that constructs truth. It may be found in one society but not in another society.

How great is the effect of what Nietzsche wrote in 1882! For it is now written in the pages of the consciousness of many millions around the globe. Many years ago I heard some people complaining about the changes taking place in society. I think it is the philosophical account of those changes in society, including even the changes in the Catholic Church brought about by Vatican II, whose periti inherited some of the core doctrines of postmodernism, such as plurality and fragmentism.