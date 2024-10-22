De Catalina: Insulted God in desecrated sanctuary

A video clip posted in social media went viral. It showed Julie Anne San Jose, wearing a kind of gray maxi dress with long slit up to the thigh. She came out from the door of the sacristy of a Church and walked to the central part of the sanctuary. She stopped just near the side of the Eucharistic table, showing her smile to the Churchgoers. And, holding a microphone, she began to sing and dance just as in concerts.

The Blessed Sacrament and the Crucifix were clear enough to see in the background. Since ancient Judaism the Sanctuary has been considered a holy place in the Temple. Likewise, since the beginning of Christianity it has remained the same even to this day. However, a change has been somewhat occasioned by Vatican 2 revolution.

The singer-actress’ act was no doubt sacrilegious, for it was done in front of the Blessed Sacrament and the Crucifix. It made the sanctuary no different from a showbiz stage. It crucified Jesus even more.

But the greater culprit was God’s minister himself who allowed such desecrating act in the sanctuary, regardless whether he just passively allowed it or he himself contrived it to happen. I am sure he must have studied ethics in philosophy and liturgy in theology. He is therefore aware of human act and sacredness of the sanctuary.

In ethics, circumstances are conditions, in space and time, involved in human act. These are the circumstances of who, what, where, why, how, when and by what aid. The circumstance of where refers to the place where the human act takes place.

The sanctuary is a holy place in the Church, for the Blessed Sacrament is there. And Psalm 29:2 says, “Give to the Lord the glory due his name.” The sanctuary therefore is the very place where adoration of God is done.

But the secular singing-dancing of the singer-actress was clearly inconsistent with the kind of place it was done. However, human being can still distinguish right from left hand. We can still distinguish the actions appropriate for the showbiz stage and for the sanctuary of God. In fact, Matthew 21:13 says: “‘My Temple will be called a house of prayer’, but you have turned it into a den of thieves!” In the case of the sanctuary, it was turned into a showbiz stage.

No doubt, the singer-actress’ act was abominable. In fact many reacted to it in the social media. But the act of God’s minister allowing it to happen is more abominable, throwing insult rather than praise to God. It is supposedly imperative for a priest to preserve the sacredness of the sanctuary. And what about the bishop who is in charge of his priests in the whole diocese?

I solicited a friend priest’s comment on it. He said it was unacceptable, but he still left room for justification, saying they may be in good faith. But what, good faith? How can good-faith-defense justify God’s sanctuary converted into a showbiz stage?

The culprit-priest is said to have already apologized. But apology seems not enough. Reparation is needed, for it was not just merely the place being desecrated but God himself being insulted right to his face in his very own house.

Quo vadis, Ekklisia! Ad Dei gloriam aut ad hominis gloriam?