De Catalina: Is the computer a rude and detrimental object?

I was a second-year second-courser student when I first had a computer. It was installed with the old 3.1 version of Windows. It was very slow. Sometimes, I got impatient with it, with deep sighs. Booting up would take about five to 10 minutes. I had to sit down on a chair, elbows on my study table and both palms on my face, staring at the screen and waiting for the dawdling appearance of the start menu. I could perhaps take a nap while it was booting up.

Then I had my second computer. It could perform much better. At the time, it was satisfactorily quicker in word processing. Besides being an aid to academic work, it could also play a VCD film. It served as an academic tool and as an entertainment machine.

I was engrossed in its entertaining ability. Watching a VCD film through it became frequent. A little prodding force began creeping inside me. A sort of a subtle, rude and detrimental mutating power of the machine began working inside me.

Later, I grew bored watching VCD films on my computer. It was at this time that I began to keep an eye on the change taking place within me. I made an introspection. The operation of its subtle, rude and detrimental power began to emerge. My consciousness and tendency were being hit with a great and tacit force and were being drawn to it with ease and smoothness.

My consciousness at first had to be focused on this machine by the sheer force of will. And then, by and by, it became naturally inclined to focus on the device in and by itself alone. This machine then occupied a greater portion of my consciousness. It could better be described using similes. My consciousness was like a plain sheet of white paper spilled over with black ink. The color spread on it quickly. It was also like a metal attracted to a powerful magnet. The closer it was to the magnet the stronger it was drawn to it.

The effect of the machine was bad. It dominated my consciousness. It somehow supplanted the academic things. I now easily moved towards the machine. And to attend to academic things was now done with some difficulty. Learning was now diminished and it was done for compliance. I became complacent with such unbecoming performance. I was amazed at the sight of this phenomenon inside me. The machine had a very tacit way of penetrating into my inner self and made a grip of my consciousness.

I remembered what the Gospel said about the heart. “Where your treasure is, there your heart is also” (Mt. 6:21). This happened in me. My consciousness tended to zero in on the object. The object had the power to retain itself in my consciousness. It slowly became a thing of value. My heart seemed to move towards it as if it was a newly found treasure.

I then understood what the words of Jesus mean in concrete terms. His words are universally applicable anytime anywhere. I experienced being attracted to such an object and simultaneously drawn away from the things of greater value. I came to understand the difference between the two camps, the material and the spiritual objects and their values.

Computers could either bring benefit or harm. I realized its effect. I then tried to apply some force of will in refraining from watching a VCD movie on my computer and used it only for my paperwork. Sometimes, I watched a VCD film on my computer when it was related to my studies or when the purpose was legitimate.

Now, I do not discredit the practical value of the computer. It has its own good. It can assist man in his paperwork and many other activities. But when it triumphs in occupying both heart and mind, the first thing to rot tacitly is the faculty for introspection. Once rotten, this faculty loses its ability to make a check and balance. Consciousness would tend toward extraversion more than introversion.

I now see how detrimental it is especially for kids whose minds are still fragile and developing.

Computers should develop, not destroy, the interior self. Something must be done. Otherwise, I would lose myself by falling into the state of slavery-to-the-object. Sadly an unconscious material object could enslave us. In this case, I was lost to the object rather than the object to me.

Who then is to blame? The computer cannot be blamed. In the last analysis, I am the one to blame for my own interior downfall, for losing sight of the truly valuable things of the spirit.

When the object already occupies our consciousness, it captures and dominates and drives the will. It is then hard to retrieve the will power back and to get back to the state of being conscious of the truly important things in human existence.

Is the computer then a rude and detrimental object? It is yes and no. It depends on the user’s vigilance. I believe that the Word of God can aid and protect the consciousness from being enslaved. For as the Gospel says: “Where your treasure is, there your heart is also.” What do we treasure above all other things? The inner self or the outer self?