De Catalina: The Sensate era in human history

I watched a video on YouTube. It was a story of a young lawyer who quit her job in a law firm to pursue a career in the jewelry industry. She applied for the position of jewelry designer but ended up being hired as personal secretary to the CEO of the company. At first she was looked down for her lack of knowledge and experience in such an industry. But she proved herself to have superior talent in jewelry design. Her detractors framed her up to bring her down but she emerged standing, not being wiped out from the company. To cut the long story short, her talent was recognized even by her CEO boss and she rose up to the top of the ladder of success.

As to jewelry, I don’t have much knowledge about this thing and much less about the industry: that there is a business empire of such a sort. But I just have a general impression of it as something that is for self-ornamentation, among other uses. Expensive jewelry is designed, manufactured and sold at high prices. Such items sell because magnates in the world would not hesitate buying such things.

The video I watched led me to recall two important notions. First, the notion that man today is taught about the love of self and it has become normal and even become standard, especially in the West. Second, the notions of Pitirim Sorokin. Sorokin was a Russian-American sociologist and philosopher, who founded the Sociology Department of Harvard University. He was also a philosopher of History.

In his book, The Crisis of Our Age (1941), he describes three super-systems that would fluctuate in the course of human history. The first system, he calls Ideational, is an era of human history that is characterized by the dominance of the system of faith in the divine. In short, faith in the supernatural is the dominant mentality of such an era. The second system, he calls Sensate, an era of human history that is characterized by the dominance of the system of materialism. In short, materialism is the dominant mentality of such an era. The third system, he calls Idealistic, is a sort of a transitional period in history, in the fluctuation between the Ideational and the Sensate eras. It is characterized by logical, rational mentality.

Now, as to this era today, in which we are living, it is clearly not an era of the Ideational. Nor it is an era of the Idealistic. It is an era of the Sensate. It is characterized by the mentality of the love of self, which has become normal standard today. It is characterized by the dominant materialistic thinking among millions of minds around the globe.

The film I watched on YouTube portrayed the Sensate characteristic of thinking of this age. It is just one among many other things that show such mentality. The love for money, the love for fame, the love for power, the love of self — all of these are palpable in today’s society. It is not far-fetched to see in the realm politics of this country, for example, that the massive corruption is a clear manifestation of the mentality that is constantly proposing to itself the love of self-aggrandizement to the extent of even stealing what is supposed to be the peoples’ goods in one form or another.

It can also be seen in the realm of the academe. Look at how the curriculum of today is constructed. In the Platonic system, the supernatural, the abstract and the physical realm are hierarchically ordered — the supernatural on top, the abstract, such as mathematics, in the middle and the physical realm at the bottom. This ordering shows that knowledge of the supernatural, including faith, is the dominant one, followed by the idealistic one and then by the materialistic mentality.

This era is clearly the reversal of the Platonic system. The physical realm is on top, the idealistic (maybe said to be) in the middle and the supernatural at the bottom, if any at all. In other words, materialism or Sensate (both as philosophical system and cultural framework) occupies the greatest portion of man’s mentality in this era, the Idealistic less and the Ideational the least, or possibly none at all. Sensate mentality can be said to be at its peak in this era, the 21st century. Academically, it is reflected in the way curriculum is constructed today. And it is used to form the mental framework of the minds of the young ones, not only in secular but even also in some or many sectarian universities.

It can even be seen in the church. There are now churches, Christian churches, that propagate what is called “prosperity gospel,” otherwise known as “prosperity theology,” which holds the belief system that “financial blessing, material riches and physical health are the automatic will of God for believers.”

Prosperity gospel or theology is a clear manifestation that the materialistic thinking or the Sensate mentality has even penetrated the churches. Jesus Christ did not promise material riches to his followers. He even said that whoever believes in him must deny himself, take up his cross and follow him (Mat. 16:24). He himself made an example of the mental framework that is centered on God, on the divine, on the supernatural over and above the temporal, physical world.

For Sorokin, in his philosophy of history, he sees history not as linear but cyclical. It consists of eras, in which the three super systems, the Ideational, Idealistic and Sensate systems, would take turns in being the dominant mentality of an era. For me, this era, our era, is the peak of the Sensate system of thinking — the Sensate era in human history.