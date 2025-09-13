De Catalina: Truncated ‘here-and-now’ theology

For Catholics, Sept. 8 was the birthday of the Blessed Virgin Mary, the mother of Jesus Christ. There was a Novus Ordo Mass in a gymnatorium and I happened to have attended in that Mass.

During the homily, the preacher made it appear in the concluding part that man’s existence in this world is merely for the “here-and-now,” a theological conception that has become common in this Vatican 2 era.

Listening to that “here-and-now” theology, I could not help my head to abruptly move up a little. If the purpose of man’s existence is simply to be in this “here-and-now” world, then this implies that the coming of Jesus Christ into this world is simply for man to live well in this “here-and-now” existence and not for the next life.

It is no wonder then that Vatican 2 priests rarely or no longer preach about salvation of the soul after this life on earth. They only preach about the life here-and-now.

But it is not in consonance with the coming Jesus Christ into this world. Jesus came not merely, proximately, to make the life of man better in this “here-and-now” existence, but also, ultimately, to lead man to the salvation of his/her soul after this here-and-now existence. From the vantage point of Jesus Christ, this here-and-now existence is but a proximate end in itself, meaning, it is not the final point. The eternal existence with God, i.e., being saved, is the ultimate end in itself, meaning the final point.

Therefore, the preaching emphasizing only man’s “here-and-now” existence is but a truncated theology. While it is true that Jesus Christ came to this world to change the life of man for the better according to his will, it is all the more true that man’s ultimate best life is the salvation of one’s soul and living with him forever.

The “here-and-now” theology implies that there is no need to take care of the soul. What needs care is only this life here-and-now. It is no wonder that Vatican 2 priests’ (may not be all) preaching sounds like that of what is called, prosperity Gospel.

It is contrary to the purpose of Jesus Christ in his passion, death (crucifixion) on the cross and resurrection. In fact, Jesus himself says: “In my Father’s house are many mansions: if it were not so, I would have told you. I go to prepare a place for you” (Jn.14.2).

Jesus also says: “My kingdom is not of this world. If my kingdom were of this world, my servants would fight so that I should not be delivered to the Jews; but now my kingdom is not from here” (Jn.18:36).

These two verses show that the purpose of the coming of Jesus Christ to this world is not just to make man merely stay very well in this “here-and-now” world as the preacher made it to appear. But it is to prepare man, while still in this “here-and-now” existence, for the next life, the eternal life of being saved.

Therefore, this “here-and-now” theology is not just a truncated one but even a deviation and contrary to the purpose of Jesus Christ. Is this “here-and-now” theology not contradicting the meaning of Jn.14:2 and Jn.18:36 ?

Does this “here-and-now” theology not fall on what St. Paul says: “The Spirit clearly says that in later times some will abandon the faith and follow deceiving spirits and things taught by demons?” (1Tim.4:1)