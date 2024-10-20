De La Salle stays on top; Cristobal saves FEU 11

MANILA – De La Salle University defeated Ateneo de Manila, 1-0, thanks to an Angelica Teves spot kick in the 18th minute off a foul, in the University Athletic Association of the Philippines (UAAP) Season 87 women’s football tournament at the UP Diliman Football Stadium in Quezon City Saturday night, October 19, 2024.

The Green Archers notched their third straight win to stay on top of the standings with nine points (+5 goal difference).

“They played badly but they were able to manage the game,” La Salle coach Alvin Ocampo said.

La Salle will next meet Far Eastern University in a rematch of last season’s final on Oct. 30 at 6:30 p.m.

“We have time to prepare for that match. Still back to training to prepare for that match. Still, a long season to go,” Ocampo said.

Ateneo, at the bottom with zero point and minus-5 goal difference, will close the first round against University of Santo Tomas at 6:30 p.m. on Oct. 26.

In the other match, Marinelle Cristobal delivered the lone goal in defending champion Far Eastern University’s 1-0 win against UST. Cristobal scored in the 75th minute as the Lady Tamaraws secured their second victory and remained in second place with six points (+4 goal difference).

“The problem was their concentration every time we had chances to score,” coach Let Dimzon said. “Of course, a lot was wasted. If we can capitalize on that, there is a chance that our ranking in points and goal difference will increase.”

UST goalkeeper Lizlie Garcia did a good job in preventing Kyza Stephan Colina, Carmela Altiche, and Sarahgen Tulabing from scoring.

But the Lady Tamaraws persevered until Cristobal saw an opportunity to score.

“We had good chances. We are very strong in attack, but their character in front of the goal and inside the box, that becomes our problem,” Dimzon said.

“I think if the players can realize those chances, which they would have capitalized on, the players will mature once they become confident in scoring.”

FEU will face University of the Philippines at 4 p.m. also on Oct. 26. The Fighting Maroons are in third place with three points (-1 goal difference). / PNA