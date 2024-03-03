De los Santos to consult family first; Bebot will run if south district voters want him back

CEBU City Councilor Mary Ann de los Santos has yet to decide whether she will run for the north district’s seat in the House of Representatives in the midterm elections in May 2025, while former south district representative Rodrigo “Bebot” Abellanosa is considering running again.

Two politicians allied with Bando Osmeña Pundok Kauswagan (BOPK) shared their initial plans for the city’s two congressional seats after former mayor Tomas Osmeña announced his support last week.

De los Santos, in a Messenger chat with SunStar Cebu on Sunday, March 3, 2024, expressed her honor at being considered by Osmeña to represent the Cebu City north district; however, she still needs to consult her family and the people supporting her political career before she can decide.

The councilor also described running for the position as “a very tall order.”

“While I am always up and apt to the task, I have to consult my family and my leaders and supporters before embarking on that journey. My political sojourn has always been a process of consultation,” said de los Santos.

De los Santos, who hails from Barangay Lahug, ranked fifth during the May 2022 elections after garnering 106,997 votes.

She is part of the four minority bloc members in the City Council.

De los Santos won as a councilor in the 2013 and 2016 elections. In 2019, she ran as vice mayor alongside Osmeña; however, she lost to Michael Rama by around 18,000 votes. Osmeña, seeking a second straight term and seventh overall, lost the mayoral post to then vice mayor Edgardo Labella.

De los Santos also ran as north district representative in the 2010 elections, but lost to Rachel “Cutie” del Mar, who is the incumbent congresswoman.

Last Thursday, Feb. 29, Osmeña said he doesn’t like del Mar because she doesn’t visit her constituents.

‘If they want me back’

Abellanosa, in a separate interview Sunday, said he will run if the south district voters want him to represent them again in the House of Representatives.

“If the people of Cebu City south district want me to be back as their representative in Congress, then I will do a Tommy Osmeña act -- to offer my humble self even for the last time so that Cebuanos will have a better choice,” he said.

Abellanosa served as barangay captain of Barangay Duljo Fatima for 10 years, from 1994 to 2004.

He then served as city councilor for three consecutive terms during the 10th (2004-2007), 11th (2007-2010), and 12th (2010-2013) Sangguniang Panlungsod.

Abellanosa was elected as south district representative for three consecutive terms during the 2013, 2016, and 2019 elections.

Osmeña said Abellanosa has a good chance of winning. The incumbent south district congressman is Eduardo Rama Jr.

Osmeña has also announced his plan to run as vice mayor in the 2025 elections to support Councilor Nestor Archival if the latter should run for mayor Archival, however, has yet to finalize his decision. / JJL