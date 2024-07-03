De los Santos warns vs rushing CCMC completion

CEBU City Councilor Mary Ann de los Santos cautioned Acting Mayor Raymond Alvin Garcia against rushing the completion of the Cebu City Medical Center (CCMC) on Wednesday, July 3, 2024.

"Haste is always waste," de los Santos said in an interview during the State of the City Address and 16th Sangguniang Panlungsod Annual Organizational Session at the Cebu City Hall on Wednesday.

She said the Council unanimously withheld the P700 million funding for the project to know its real status.

According to de los Santos, the money being used for the CCMC project is privately funded with the involvement of the Cebu Medical Society, but failed to go through the City Council.

She recommended a tripartite agreement between the City Government, the donors, and the Cebu Medical Society.

All parties involved are called to an executive session on Wednesday, July 24, 2024.

"I am with him one-hundred and one percent to finish CCMC," de los Santos said, referring to her part in starting the CCMC in 2013.

She wanted to address the reason on the project's delay, which is the failure of the implementation of rules of procurement.

De los Santos said that action has been taken, including the halt on the project's funding.

"I'll cut my neck," she said, referring to the inevitability of failure if funding for the project pursued. (Stephen Enrile, UP Tacloban intern)