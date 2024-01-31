Dead snake found in Argao town

THE multiple instances of snake sightings in Cebu raise concerns about the safety of Cebuanos.

On Wednesday at around 6 a.m., January 31, 2024, a couple in Sitio Cancainap, Barangay Tulic, Argao town, southern Cebu, found a dead snake, which they thought had been killed by their cat.

According to Mirasol Llego Albeos, who spoke with SunStar Cebu, her husband Roms discovered the snake while sweeping the outside of the house.

The couple thought their cat had killed the animal.

However, the species of the snake is still unknown.

According to Mirasol, they were concerned for their safety since they believed the deceased snake might have other companions that are hiding in bamboo trees near their house. (DVG, TPT)